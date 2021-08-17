Samsung Galaxy S22 leak hints at evolution over revolution

Ever have the feeling you've seen something before? We certainly do, reading the latest leak of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphone. The specs sound suitably impressive, but there's something a little familiar about them.

Oh, that's it – they're nigh-on identical to the S21's.

The alleged specs come from the Ice universe user on Chinese social media site Weibo (via GSMArena), who has a very good track record of reliable leaks.

So what's new? The leak says the S22 and S22+ will have FHD+ screens with 120Hz refresh rates, while the S22 Ultra will boast a QHD+ display with the same refresh rate. That's the same as the S21 range, though the screen sizes differ slightly – 6.06in for the S22 (compared to 6.2in for the S21), 6.55in for the S22+ (compared to 6.7in for the S21+) and 6.81in for the S22 Ultra (matching the S21 Ultra).

The cameras also sound very familiar. Ice universe says the S22 and S22+ both have 50-megapixel main sensors, 12-megapixel ultra-wides and 12-megapixel telephotos with 3x optical zooms. That differs slightly to their predecessors in terms of resolution, though it's the same general configuration.

The S22 Ultra looks set for a very slight upgrade in this area, too, replacing its 10-megapixel telephoto cameras with 12-megapixel sensors. But otherwise it's the same arrangement, with a 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 3x and 10x optical zooms.

Even the design is said to be very similar according to this leak, with the phones sporting a "modified version" of the S21's look and feel.

On the battery front, the S22 range could even be a bit of a downgrade on its predecessor, if this leak proves true. The standard S22 could have a 3800mAh battery (down from 4000mAh on the S21), with the S22+ sporting a 4600mAh juice box (down from 4800mAh on the S21+). The S22 Ultra is the only one that emerges unscathed in this department, with the same 5000mAh capacity as its predecessor. Of course, Samsung could have found a way to make the batteries and operating systems more efficient, so we could still see gains in terms of battery life.

It's early days for the S22 range – it's not even due to land until early next year. But at the moment it's sounding very much a case of evolution rather than revolution.

