Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to sport a WQHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks are the gift that keeps on giving. Yesterday, we brought you leaked images of the range-topping S21 Ultra's redesigned stylus pen; today we bring news that the S21 Ultra could feature a WQHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate.

The story broke when reliable tech tipster @UniverseIce posted a screenshot of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's display settings, which appears to support his claim that "WQHD+ resolution (1440 × 3088 pixels) and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate can be turned on at the same time."

Assuming today's leak is correct, enabling both technologies simultaneously could see the S21 Ultra deliver remarkably-stable scrolling and silky-smooth video playback.

(Image credit: @UniverseIce)



As AndroidCentral points out, the current Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra handset is "technically capable" of supporting both features but Samsung made the decision not to include it to preserve the phone's battery life (currently, if you enable WQHD+ on the S20, the refresh rate drops to 60Hz).

Rumour has it the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra will use a beefy 5000mAh battery to power WQHD+ at 120Hz. If true, that tip would tie in rather neatly with today's leak.

As for the basic S21 and S21 Plus, they're tipped for 4500mAh and 4800mAh batteries so they likely won't have the oomph to compete with the S21 Ultra's full WQHD+ display. Indeed, Samsung is said to have selected a modest FHD+ display for the S21. On the upside, it could deliver a huge upgrade in battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra are expected to be unveiled at Samsung Unpacked on January 14th, alongside the hotly-anticipated Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. Stay tuned and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest Samsung leaks in the run-up to launch day.

