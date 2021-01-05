Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leak exposes S Pen stylus and case

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has long been tipped to support Samsung's S Pen. But a new leak, tweeted by tipster @ishanagarwal24, appears to confirm the theory – and gives us our first look at the redesigned stylus.

The new S Pen resembles the one offered with the Galaxy Note and is expected to boast a similar bag of tricks – namely a pressure-sensitive tip and the ability to function as a pointer, volume control and remote shutter release.

It's also tipped to get an on-board accelerometer that would enable Harry Potter-style gesture controls, so you can navigate slides and photo galleries with a wave of the (tiny) wand.

The S Pen will apparently be an optional accessory and cost around around £40/€40/$50, reports German news outlet WinFuture.de.

If you're wondering, there's no stylus housing within the body of the S21 Ultra itself. Instead, Samsung seems to have come up with a clever new folio case that will hold the S Pen in a specific position to charge the holstered stylus.

(Image credit: shan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24))

Assuming today's leak is legitimate, the arrival of the S21 Ultra could remove the Galaxy Note's unique selling point. That's led to speculation the Korean firm could be set to kill off the Note devices, although an unnamed Samsung source rubbished that theory back in December.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is due to launch alongside the entry-level S21 and mid-range S21 Plus smartphones at the virtual Unpacked event on 14th January. The company is also expected to showcase the heavily-leaked Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds, which were recently spotted in this epic, 17-minute hands-on video.

Beyond the S Pen, the S21 series should have plenty to offer buyers seeking a cutting-edge Android smartphone. It's also been the subject of a high number of rumours including leaked Galaxy S21 spec sheets, a trio of teaser videos and what appear to be the first official photos of the Galaxy S21 in various different colours.

