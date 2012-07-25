If you own a Samsung Galaxy S III smartphone and have updated to the latest software, you'll find that the advanced local search functionality has been disabled.

Users weren't made aware of the change, which follows Apple's claim that the functionality infringed its patent on a single search interface.

Once the Galaxy S III is updated, it will no longer search contacts, apps and other on-device content through the phone's built-in Google Search app. This follows a similar move in the US.

There has been a long-running dispute between Samsung and Apple over a host of hotly contested patents used on their smartphones. Android Central revealed this latest twist in the saga.

