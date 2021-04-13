Roku Express 4K streaming stick supports AirPlay 2 and HDR10+ – and is cheap

Want to stream your favourite movies and TV shows in 4K without breaking the bank? Roku's new entry-level 4K streamer could be just the ticket. The Roku Express 4K streaming stick (£40, $40) supports AirPlay 2 – a feature that was previously only on the company’s more expensive 4K devices – and, a first for Roku players, HDR10+.

The Roku Express 4K promises to be "the easiest way to start streaming" in HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+. Under the bonnet it boasts a Dual-Band Wi-Fi and a quad-core processor, so it should zip through menus and load apps at a fair clip.

The addition of Apple AirPlay 2 is a pretty big deal, allowing users to securely control Roku devices using Siri or the Home app on Apple devices, or beam video from their phone to their TV.

There's also something called Automatic Game Console Configuration, which promises to "automatically detect select game consoles" and then configure supported features to max out your TV's performance when gaming.

(Image credit: Roku)

In addition to the new streamer, Roku has announced further details of Roku OS 10, which has already begun rolling out to some Roku players. The new user interface will be arrive on all supported Roku devices, including the Roku Streambar, "in the coming weeks".

The update will also bring AirPlay 2 to "selected" HD-only Roku devices such as the current Express HD, as well as a slew of new features including "instant resume", which should offer much quicker load times when hopping onto live TV streams.

In the market for a cheap media streamer? The Roku Express 4K will be available in the in mid-May for the very reasonable sum of £40 ($40), undercutting the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (£50, $50).

