Channels for 4K content on the Roku 4, which is launching initially in the US, include Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, M-Go, YouTube and Vudu. Roku has implemented a curated 4K Spotlight channel which provides instant access to 4K Ultra HD content. 4K channels also have their own dedicated section within the store.

The new streaming player has a quad-core processor for up to 60fps (frames per second) 4K streaming and supports HDCP 2.2. Unlike the new Apple TV and Amazon 4K Fire TV boxes, the Roku 4 also has an optical digital output.

There's an improved remote complete with voice search for searching by title, actor and more, plus a new lost remote finder feature, which allows you to press a button to trigger an alert on your remote. The Roku 4 also comes with headphones that connect to the remote, as on the Roku 3, allowing you to keep watching without disturbing those around you.

Roku founder and CEO, Anthony Wood, said: "The Roku 4 is our best streaming player ever. It provides an amazing 4K experience with powerful performance and brilliant picture, at up to 60fps on 4K TVs, and access to the most streaming channels with 4K entertainment, plus innovative features like Remote Finder."

The Roku 4 is available to pre-order in the US for $130. The company says it hopes to bring to the UK and other countries "over time".

The Roku 4 comes running the company's latest operating system: OS 7. It features a new and improved discovery feature which lets users follow movies, TV shows, actors and directors to receive automatic updates on any new related content. Results will let users know which channels they’re available on within Roku’s store, as well as pricing information.

Another new feature is called Hotel and Dorm Connect, which lets users connects the Roku device to networks that require log-in credentials via a password generated within the Roku mobile app.

The new Roku mobile app for iOS and Android brings all of the features available through a Roku box or stick to smartphones and tablets. Users are able to follow and browse content, without interrupting what’s playing on screen.

The app will also be able to let users gain access from outside the home network, this is planned to be added “soon.”

Roku OS 7 will rollout to current-generation players in the UK in mid-October.

