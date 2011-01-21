Trending

Roksan cuts prices on K2 range of hi-fi electronics and speakers

Due to favourable exchange rates on some key components, Roksan has dropped prices on its K2 hi-fi range

Citing favourable exchange rates that have helped bring down the cost of certain components, there's money to be saved on the K2 range across the board.

Here's a list of the new prices and savings:

Roksan K2 Integrated Amplifier - Was £949 Now £750 Save £199
Roksan K2 CD Player - Was £949 Now £750 Save £199
Roksan K2 Stereo Power Amplifier – Was £749 Now £650 Save £99
Roksan K2 Speakers Black (pictured) – Was £949 Now £750 Save £199
Roksan K2 Speakers Rosewood – Was £999 Now £795 Save £204

