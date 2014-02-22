New from REL at this year's Bristol Show is the Serie S range of wireless subwoofers. There are three models: the S/2 at £1000, S/3 for £1300 and the £1600 S/5.
They'll be available from April/May in gloss black or white. All three incorporate Longbow wireless receiver technology that uses no digital compression, giving a performance that "rivals competitors's hard-wired models", REL claims.
While the wireless receiver is built in as standard, customers will have to buy the optional matching Longbow transmitter which has a range of 15 metres.
The Serie S uses long-throw bass engines that are said to be "super lightweight for speed and slam". Superalloy drivers feature a seamless one-piece "aerospace grade" T-6063 alloy cone structure.
Additional cabinet bracing throughout the range delivers "quieter, more dynamic bass", according to REL.
By Andy Clough
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter