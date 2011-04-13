Canadian speaker company PSB is bringing its Image 5 Series speakers to the UK through distributor Armour Home.

There are three models in the range: the T5 Tower (£599), B5 Bookshelf (£249) and C5 Centre (£229). These, together with the Subsonic 5i subwoofer (£420), make up a 5.1 surround sound package which sells for £1497.

The Tower, Bookshelf and Centre are all bass reflex designs and use the same low distortion 25mm Titanium dome tweeter.

They also employ long-throw, 13.3cm clay/ceramic filled polypropylene coned bass/midrange drivers: one in each bookshelf speaker and two in each tower and centre channel speaker.

PSB's Subsonic 5i subwoofer has a 150W amplifier and 25cm, long-throw driver.

All PSB Image 5 speakers are finished in black ash and are available from UK dealers now.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook