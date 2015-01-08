The HTL5130B soundstage (also known as a soundbase) produces 150W of 3.1 channel sound and will sit neatly underneath TVs up to a size of 55 inches.

Its patent-pending WaveFlector tech uses specially developed sound reflection architecture to produce the widest sound field and larger listening sweet spot.

There’s a dedicated centre channel on the front for vocal clarity, in addition to the two side-firing drivers and integrated subwoofer. Bluetooth audio streaming is also on board, with one-touch NFC pairing.

The HTL5130B is due on sale late spring 2015.