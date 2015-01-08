Trending

Philips HTL5130B soundstage speaker uses reflection for wider sound

Philips has announced its new HTL5130B soundstage speaker at CES 2015, which it claims offers the widest sound experience of any of its soundstages to date.

The HTL5130B soundstage (also known as a soundbase) produces 150W of 3.1 channel sound and will sit neatly underneath TVs up to a size of 55 inches.

Its patent-pending WaveFlector tech uses specially developed sound reflection architecture to produce the widest sound field and larger listening sweet spot.

There’s a dedicated centre channel on the front for vocal clarity, in addition to the two side-firing drivers and integrated subwoofer. Bluetooth audio streaming is also on board, with one-touch NFC pairing.

The HTL5130B is due on sale late spring 2015.