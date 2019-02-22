Pro-Ject to simplify turntable line with four new models

Pro-Ject has unveiled four new turntables at The Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2019, priced between £230 and £1200 and due on sale this summer.

The arrival of the new decks will simplify the Austrian manufacturer's turntable range, likely replacing the multiple variations of the existing Xpression and Xperience midrange models.

Full details will follow during their official unveiling later in the year, but for now we have a quick rundown of the new turntables…

The T1 kicks off the range as the most affordable, featuring a new tonearm, plinth, platter and new motor system.

The X1 (pictured top) is the latest generation Pro-Ject 1 deck with an Ortofon MM cartridge and advanced tonearm, acrylic platter and feet. Pricing is yet to be confirmed but it will likely be under £500.

Bigger and heavier, the X2 is essentially a next-gen Pro-Ject 2 deck with an improved tonearm, new drive system and Pro-Ject’s new Pick-IT MM cartridge.

Unsurprisingly, The Classic Evo (pictured above) is the next evolution of, and successor to, Pro-Ject’s high-end The Classic deck. Featuring a new aluminium sub-platter and Ortofon Quintet Red MC cartridge to name but a few of the improvements, the Classic Evo will be priced around £1200.

All four models benefit from electronic speed change, too.

