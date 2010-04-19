Trending

Philips announces Q1 profits and cites sales growth in TVs

Company expects growth to continue in to Q2 but urged caution for the rest of the year

Sales growth of 22% in its lighting business alongside growth in television sales have helped reverse the €57m loss over the same period of last year.

Naturally, last-year's results were hit hard by the worldwide recession – Philips cut some 5000 staff in 2009 – but the company was still keen to highlight the importance of the figures.

“While our Q1 results of course compare favourably with the recession-impacted Q1 2009, they are in an absolute sense at a level that we have not seen before in a first quarter,” said Gerard Kleisterlee, Philips' chief executive.

Emerging markets proved crucial with a 22% leap in sales year-on-year, led by growth in China and India.

