Origin Acoustics unveils new subwoofers ahead of ISE 2020

ISE 2020 doesn't start until next week, but some eager beavers, like Origin Acoustics, are getting out of the traps early. The American company has announced three new subwoofers ahead of the show, all part of its Performance Subwoofer Collection.

The new models all have coated paper woofers, high-powered digital amplifiers and a lightly textured, brushed finish. The firm claims they outperform its previous builder-focused subwoofers 'in all facets'.

They're supposedly capable of delivering lower frequencies from their smaller cabinets. They have an extra down-firing passive radiator too, lending them extended bass frequencies and volume without using any more power.

They come in 8-, 10- or 12-inch configurations and will land in March for as-yet-undisclosed prices.

MORE:

ISE 2020: what to expect from the world's biggest pro AV show

ISE 2019 highlights

Best subwoofers: deep bass for music and movies