Onkyo is the latest AV manufacturer to release an Android app for its 2011 range of AV products.

Its Remote App for Android allows owners to stream audio wirelessly from an Android device to their Onkyo hi-fi or home cinema system, as well as providing a range of remote control functions.

Operating over a wireless home network, the app enables music stored on any Android device to be played through a networked Onkyo audio system.

Users can also browse networked content without need to view onscreen menus on a connected TV screen. They can use the touch-screen GUI on the Android device to navigate menus and control a variety of functions, such as selecting input source or adjusting volume and tone.

Available in August as a free download from the Android Market, the Remote App will be compatible with all Onkyo's 2011 range of network AV receivers, as well as with the new TX-8050.

Last week Pioneer released its iControlAV2 Android app for its 2011 range.

