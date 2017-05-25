Onkyo's new 7.1 surround sound system has a couple of new tricks up its sleeve. THX support is one of them (hence the name) but the set-up can also play Dolby Atmos and DTS:X spacially-mixed soundtracks, as well as Dolby Surround and DTS Neural:X.

It will also allow 4K HDR passthrough, whether that's in HDR10, Dolby Vision or Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) format. Video content can be sent via Chomecast, and audio by Bluetooth and AirPlay.

There's streaming service support too. Using the Onkyo Controller iOS or Android app, you can play content from Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and TuneIn. For hi-res audio, the system has a 32-bit/384 kHz DAC.

The Onkyo HT-S9800THX will be available in June, priced at £1300.

