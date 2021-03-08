OnePlus 9 to launch on 23rd March with 5G and Hasselblad camera

The OnePlus 9 will launch on 23rd March, OnePlus has confirmed. The firm has sent out invites to an online-only event that kicks off two weeks tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10am EDT, or 2pm GMT.

It has also confirmed some of the phone's features. For starters, there will be more than one handset, as the company refers to the "OnePlus 9 Series". 5G will come as standard on at least one of the phones, while there's also a tie-up with camera firm Hasselblad to boost the device's imaging ability.

Given it was just an invite, OnePlus stopped short of delivering a full spec list. Recent rumours have included a curved 1440p screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 45W fast charging, and reverse wireless charging.

A 120Hz refresh rate would mean better fast-moving images with less blur. High refresh rates are becoming more common in smartphones, as seen in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21, and rumoured for the Apple iPhone 13. They're becoming so commonplace that Samsung is even putting them in its mid-range smartphones.

We're expecting the OnePlus 9 range to comprise the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and cheaper OnePlus 9R and we'll be sure to give you a full rundown of all their respective features on the big day.

MORE:

Read the full OnePlus 8 Pro review

These are the best smartphones for music and movies

And here are the best Android phones