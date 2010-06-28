British fans of HBO, the US broadcaster responsible for hit TV shows such as The Sopranos, True Blood, The Wire and Curb Your Enthusiasm, now have a dedicated UK website.

HBO UK is the official home of HBO's UK television, DVD/Blu-ray and on-demand services.

Visitors will be able to explore their favourite shows in more depth, with individual episode guides, cast and character information and clips from some of the most memorable scenes.

The site has full search functionality, integrated social media streams and the latest HBO news.

There's also a new Facebook domain, www.facebook.com/ukhbo, allowing fans up-to-date access to the latest show news and upcoming titles.

And if you're looking for that hard-to-find present, such as a Sex and the City jewelled "Hello Lover" T-Shirt, head on over to the HBO UK shop.

