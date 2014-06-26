Stockholm-based manufacturer Nocs has announced the latest version of its NS2 Air Monitors, which now offer wireless streaming options in the form of AirPlay, Bluetooth and Spotify Connect.

The active speakers are compatible with a range of desktop and mobile devices – including PC, Mac, iOS, Android and Windows Phone 8 – and will let you stream music throughout your home.

Nocs is the latest audio manufacturer to make Spotify Connect available on its speakers, with Danish firm Libratone and the Bluesound wireless system soon to be offering direct Spotify streaming too.

The latest version of the NS2 Air Monitors come with a power output of 80W at their peak, a frequency response of 60Hz to 22kHz; 3in Kevlar woofers, and 0.75in silk-dome tweeters.

A Class D amplifier with 32-bit digital signal processing and an auxiliary input that will let you hook up a non-wireless device are also on board, all housed within a rubber-coated MDF cabinet.

You'll be able to purchase the black and white editions in the EU from 1st July, with four more colours due to be available from 11th August – along with a limited-edition faded green finish.

Nocs says the speakers will be available to buy worldwide from Amazon and Apple, with the NS2 Air Monitors setting you back £350 if Amazon's current pricing guide is anything to go by.

by Pete Hayman

