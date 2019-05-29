The new issue of What Hi-Fi? is on sale now!

Summer's finally arrived, and the latest issue of What Hi-Fi?, available on newsstands today, will get you in the holiday spirit.

The July 2019 issue of What Hi-Fi? is a summer tech special, bringing you the most pleasing portable audio for all budgets. So if you're looking for the best Bluetooth speakers, portable radios, DACs or wireless headphones, you'll find them in our guide to music on the move.

Music on the move

In this month's What Hi-Fi?, we take a look at the tech equipment that will enable you to take your tunes out and about this summer.

From true wireless headphones to portable DACs and portable radios, we've got pretty much everything you need to enhance those days in the sun we've all been craving for the past six months.

And though we can't guarantee good weather, we can ensure your tunes will sound as good as they possibly can.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here , or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad , Android devices or Kindle edition

DAC days

You're probably already carrying around at least one piece of portable audio tech on your daily travels. There's a DAC (digital-audio-converter) in your smartphone and another in your wireless headphones, for starters.

But levelling-up the DAC already in your device might be a game-changer in terms of quality sound on the move. In our portable DAC round-up, we put four of the class leaders under the spotlight , so you can make the ideal choice for your next big adventure.

Vinyl havens

Jetting off to an exotic location this summer? Your holiday doesn't have to mean a break from your vinyl collecting hobby.

What could be better than a rummaging through crates of records? From Lagos to Lebanon, we list 25 record shops around the world that you simply have to visit.

Closer to home, have you ever wondered how to get the best possible sound from your iPhone? In our How To... section, we talk optimal music files, streaming services and the ideal in-ear partners for your Apple smartphone.

What should you swap out to level up your iPhone's sound performance? We've done the leg work to bring you the answers.

First choice

With summer days driftin' away, to (ah) all those summer nights – and Wimbledon to look forward to – a new TV could be in the pipeline. In our First Tests section, we look at LG's latest 4K OLED65C9PLA TV – and we think you'll want to know about it.

Also featured in First Tests are Cowon's PD2 portable music player, the Roberts Stream 67 all-in-one streaming system and Cambridge Audio's Alva TT turntable.

We review Amazon's Echo Link Amp and the latest Apple iPad Mini tablet, plus two pairs of speakers – the Q Acoustics Concept 300 standmounters, and the B&W Formation Duos, the flagship speakers in its Formation range.

Find out our first impressions of the Duos in our hands-on review.

Wired right

Got your smartphone loaded up with the perfect playlist, only to have your device's talents limited by the headphones included in the box? Then it's time to upgrade.

We've scrutinised six pairs of budget wired in-ear headphones, put them through our rigorous reviewing process and rated them for sound, comfort, build and overall performance.

With all of them coming in at well under a ton, your replacement could be among them.

Tempted?

Our Temptations section features kit that's a more significant investment. But there's no harm in looking – for research purposes, right? Amongst the premium kit featured this month is the quality leather and beautifully-shaped metalwork of the Focal Stellia headphones.

On top of all this, we list five products that caught our eye at Munich's High End Show in our Insider section, our visit to London's Royal Albert Hall to see (and hear) what goes into a £2m sonic refurbishment, plus our definitive guide to the best home entertainment your money can buy – our Buyer's Guide.

We'll see you by the pool.