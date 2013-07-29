Marantz has officially confirmed three new network AV receivers, the SR5008, SR6008 and flagship SR7008.

We first saw the new Marantz reveivers at parent company D+M's 2013 European dealer conference last month, and now details have been confirmed.

The new models are priced at £699 for the SR5008, £899 for the SR6008 and £1400 SR-7008 (above). All three models have the classic Marantz styling – complete with 'porthole' display – plus more power, an upgraded sound and extra features compared to last year's x007 models that they replace.

All the models major on sound quality and also pack in the latest features including AirPlay, DLNA, internet radio, Spotify and last.fm streaming, plus support for HD audio (FLAC HD, WAV HD). There's a Marantz Remote app for Android and iOS, too.

The SR5008 claims 180W per channel into seven channels (110W 8 ohm, 20 Hz - 20 kHz, 0.08%), has DLNA streaming plus both AirPlay and Windows 8/RT compatibility, offers gapless playback of content up to 24-bit/192kHz. It also has access to streaming music services including Spotify and Last.fm

It uses Audyssey MultEQ XT calibration, and offers 4K video passthrough and scaling with upconversion of both analogue and HDMI sources. Six HDMI inputs are provided, and one output.

There's also a redesigned multilingual set-up assistant, and a new rear-panel layout to make connections simpler.

The SR6008 ups the power to 185W per channel, has an extra Zone 2 HDMI output, and adds InstaPrevue to enable picture-in-picture monitoring of multiple HDMI sources, plus DTS Neo:X processing.

The flagship SR7008 has three HDMI outputs – two in parallel and one for Zone 2 – , 9x200W output, two independent subwoofer outputs, and Audyssey MultEQ XT32 calibration with Audyssey LFC.

Like the SR6008 it can also play any digital source into multiple zones, but also has 9.2-channel processing and 11.2-channel pre outs.

All three receivers are designed for a typically Marantz warm, 'analogue' sound, and use the company's HDAM Hyper Dynamic Amplifier modules, and the new Marantz receivers will be available soon.

by Andrew Everard

