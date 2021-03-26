Linn's next-gen Klimax DSM flagship streamer introduces Organik DAC

Linn has taken the wraps off its next-generation flagship Klimax DSM music streamer, the original of which kickstarted the British company's successful journey into hi-fi streaming way back in 2007.

According to Linn, the all-new Klimax DSM represents “a complete reimagining” of its top of the line streamer. That's largely down to its Organik DAC, the first ever all-Linn digital to analogue converter, manufactured entirely in-house. Organik combines FPGA processing (which uses custom algorithms to increase upsampling and ensure precise volume control) with a discrete conversion stage that benefits from a new ultra-low jitter oscillator and clock distribution network. This combination – implemented in a double-sided circuit design to reduce signal paths – has allowed Linn to have control over every stage of the conversion process.

Linn says Organik measures better than anything the company has achieved before, offering significantly lower noise and distortion and its "most natural sound ever".

Read our British Hi-Fi Week reviews and features

(Image credit: Linn)

It feeds a plethora of digital inputs – USB-typeB (24-bit/384khz, DSD256), optical and coaxial. They are complemented by analogue RCA and XLR inputs, which should benefit from an all-new ADC design that has its own circuit board with dedicated power supply, as well as wi-fi, Bluetooth and Airplay for a range of streaming needs. Linn’s dedicated Exakt Link ports enable direct hook-up of an LP12 turntable with Urika II phono stage, too.

A home cinema variant of the streamer, the Klimax DSM (AV), expands that connectivity list with HDMI socketry (four ins, one eARC-compatible out).

Both versions are housed in a new chassis, which is machined from solid, special-grade aluminium and takes on an aesthetic that’s in line with both the latest Majik DSM and Selekt DSM as well as the Klimax DS heritage.

To that end, you’ll find diamond-cut circles on the upper surface, stainless steel buttons and a mirror-screen frontage, not forgetting the beautiful, custom designed, precision-cut glass control dial with 100 status lights. Each unit will also be signed by the Linn engineer who built it from start to finish.

(Image credit: Linn)

(Image credit: Linn)

The sheer weight of the machine, coupled with internal damping, helps isolate the Klimax DSM from vibration in the room, while a number of pockets and partitions separate the analogue, digital and power stages in an effort to reduce interference.

The Linn Klimax DSM (either the 'Audio' or 'AV' variant) costs £30,000.

Linn is also taking this opportunity to offer an Organik DAC upgrade for its Klimax 350 speakers and Klimax Exaktbox, costing £10,800 and £5400 respectively. New orders of the 350 and Exactbox, priced £57,500 and £15,000, will come with Organik as standard.

(Image credit: Linn)

Finally, there's the Klimax System Hub (£15,000), which is for anyone "seeking the highest performance from a complete Linn system". Designed for use in a Linn system with Exakt technology, the System Hub is housed in the same new enclosure as the Klimax DSM. It also uses the company's latest ADC design, and features the same inputs as the Klimax DSM (AV) variant – including the option to upgrade with surround 7.1-channel capability.

The pinnacle pairing is, Linn says, between the Klimax System Hub and the Klimax 350 speakers or Klimax Exaktbox, both with the new Organik DAC onboard. An impressive system, no doubt.

MORE:

Read our British Hi-Fi Week reviews and features

See our pick of the best Linn products of all time

Interview! Cyrus XR Series: a clean break from Classic

We ask the industry: is there such thing as 'British hi-fi sound'?