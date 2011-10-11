Trending

Latest 2011 hi-fi and home cinema kit lands at Sevenoaks stores

Sevenoaks is stocking up on new models from B&W, Denon, Marantz, Yamaha, Onkyo, PMC and Optoma

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision has revealed the brand-new 2011 hi-fi and home cinema kit landing in its stores nationwide.

With a plethora of new products from all the key manufacturers, Sevenoaks is stocking up on all the latest kit. Deals on offer include:

CD players

• Marantz CD6004 £309.90

Amplifiers
• Marantz PM6004 £309.90

AV receivers

• Onkyo TX-NR5009 £2699
• Yamaha RX-A810 £849
• Yamaha RX-A1010 £999
• Yamaha RX-A2010 £1499
• Yamaha RX-A3010 £1999

Blu-ray players

• Yamaha BD-A1010 £399

Network audio player

• Denon DNP-720AE £429.99

Projectors

• Optoma HD33 £1349
• Optoma HD83 £2399

Speakers

• B&W PM1 £1995
• PMC Twenty Series (Twenty.21 £1375 /Twenty.22 £1825 /Twenty.23 £2095/Twenty.24 £3100)

Check stock availability at your local store on the Sevenoaks website (not all products are available at all stores).

