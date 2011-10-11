Sevenoaks Sound & Vision has revealed the brand-new 2011 hi-fi and home cinema kit landing in its stores nationwide.
With a plethora of new products from all the key manufacturers, Sevenoaks is stocking up on all the latest kit. Deals on offer include:
CD players
• Marantz CD6004 £309.90
Amplifiers
• Marantz PM6004 £309.90
AV receivers
• Onkyo TX-NR5009 £2699
• Yamaha RX-A810 £849
• Yamaha RX-A1010 £999
• Yamaha RX-A2010 £1499
• Yamaha RX-A3010 £1999
Blu-ray players
• Yamaha BD-A1010 £399
Network audio player
• Denon DNP-720AE £429.99
Projectors
• Optoma HD33 £1349
• Optoma HD83 £2399
Speakers
• B&W PM1 £1995
• PMC Twenty Series (Twenty.21 £1375 /Twenty.22 £1825 /Twenty.23 £2095/Twenty.24 £3100)
Check stock availability at your local store on the Sevenoaks website (not all products are available at all stores).
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter