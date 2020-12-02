New Dolby Atmos-capable Cinema soundbars on the way from Klipsch

Klipsch has announced it will release not one but four new wireless soundbars in the UK this Christmas.

The Klipsch Cinema range comprises the Cinema 400, 600, 800 and the flagship 1200. The 1200 serves up 120 watts, functions as a Dolby Atmos 5.14 system out of the box and promises a healthy dollop of bass.

As for smarts, all four models are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Spotify Connect. You also get AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, so you're pretty much covered for multi-room music streaming and movie playback.

It's also worth noting that Klipsch has gone for real wood cabinets, rather than plastic, to avoid unwanted resonance. The bars also sport Klipsch's signature "horn-loaded" tweeters, which ape the US audio maker's Reference speaker range.

Feeling flush? You're probably going to be drawn towards the Cinema 1200 (£1450, $1500). You get a soundbar with upward-firing Atmos speakers, a 12-inch wireless subwoofer and a pair of wireless surrounds. Next-gen HDMI eARC and 8K passthrough are also part of the package, along with some rather fancy, interchangeable walnut end caps.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Bit rich for your blood? The Atmos-capable Klipsch Cinema 800 (£899, $800) comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer and can be expanded from a 3.1 system to a 5.1 system with a pair of Klipsch Surround 3 speakers (£256 extra). Like the 1200, it comes with a motion-sensing LED remote.

On a tighter budget? There are two non-Atmos bars to choose from. The entry-level Klipsch Cinema 400 (£379, $300) features a pair of Klipsch Tractrix 25mm tweeters and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer for added oomph.

Lastly, there's the Cinema 600 (£549, $500), which boasts three tweeters and a more powerful, 10-inch wireless subwoofer. It comes with the motion-sensing LED remote, too.

The Cinema 400, 600 and 1200 are due to go on sale in the UK in December, followed by the Cinema 800 in early 2021. Will they topple the mighty Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc? We're looking forward to finding out.

MORE:

Our pick of the Best budget soundbars and soundbases

Listen up: today's best soundbar deals

Prefer to listen on the go? The best wireless headphones