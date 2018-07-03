The RF-7 IIIs replaced the popular Reference IIs in the US earlier this year - and now they have finally reached UK shores, along with a new, matching, RC-64 centre channel speaker.

Both speakers are the only Reference Line models still designed and assembled in the Hope, Arkansas factory where the Klipsch journey started over 70 years ago.

The speakers feature a new 4.5cm titanium compression tweeter, with an improved phase plug design (intended to enhance sound pressure linearity at high frequencies) and a new moulded rubber Tractrix horn (designed to improve high-frequency response and extension).

Below it, in the RF-7 III, is a 25cm Cerametallic woofer - Klipsch’s most advanced to date. In the RC-64 III, there are four 16.5cm woofers. The aim of its cast aluminium frame is to reduce resonance, and Klipsch says it’s been able to further improve the linearity of cone movement with a dual shorting-ring magnet structure behind each woofer.

Internally, the cabinet has also been split into two parts, allowing each driver and port to work independently from the other.

Available in a choice of black, cherry or walnut wood veneers, the RF-7 IIIs cost £3750 per pair, with the RC-64 III priced at £1450.

