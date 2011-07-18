JVC has announced a dock system with a novel twist: two docks.

The UX-VJ3 and UX-VJ5 both feature twin docks, with one for iPods and iPhones and the other for Apple's iPad.

You can also rotate the iPod/iPhone dock in to landscape mode for viewing videos.

As well as FM/AM tuners, USB input, PC input and video output, the more expensive UX-VJ5 also has a CD player.

On the subject of prices, the UX-VJ3 is expected to sell for £200, while the UX-VJ5 will be around £250.

Available in a variety of colours – five in the case of the 'VJ5, three in the case of the 'VJ3 – the systems are due out any day and we'll be bringing you a review very soon.

