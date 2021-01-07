JBL's Live Series headphones offer wireless and noise-cancelling for less

JBL has expanded its Live Series of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which currently includes, among others, the "fun" JBL Live 650BTNC over-ears and feature-filled JBL Live 300TWS true wireless buds. The US firm has announced three new models: JBL Live Pro+, JBL Live 660NC and JBL Live 460NC.

The new line-up keeps the range's diversity by including a mix of true wireless, over-ear and on-ear headphones. Each comes with Bluetooth, noise-cancelling with 'Smart Ambient' (letting you hear surrounding noise when you need to), auto play/pause wearer detection, plus hands-free control for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants.

(Image credit: JBL)

Kicking off with the 'Best of Innovation Honoree' at the CES 2021 Innovation Awards, the JBL Live Pro+ true wireless buds (above) feature a familiar 'toothbrush head' design and, in addition to the range's universal features listed above, are IPX4 water-resistant (so resistant to splashes from all directions). Thanks to Qi compatible wireless charging, a 10-minute quick charge provides an hour of playback.

(Image credit: JBL)

You also get USB-C charging, My JBL Headphones app support, up to seven hours of playback in the earbuds (or six hours if using noise-cancelling), and a compact charging case that holds an extra 21 hours of battery life.

The JBL Live PRO+ will be available from April for £170 in four colour options – black, white, pink and beige.

(Image credit: JBL)

For those who prefer an over-ear headphone design, the JBL LIVE 660NC (pictured above) feature up to 40 hours of battery life with noise-cancelling activated, or an even more impressive 50 hours without it. A 10-minute speed charge will also bag a promised four hours of playtime.

Multi-point connection capabilities should enable effortless swapping between two separate devices, too.

The JBL Live 660NC will be available to buy from March for £160 in three colour options – black, blue and white.

(Image credit: JBL)

The JBL Live 460NC on-ear headphones (pictured above) are billed as the most economical option in the updated Live Series roster, but mirror much of their pricier counterparts' functionality. There's Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient technology, My JBL Headphones app support, Hotword and Device Action voice compatibility, and 50 hours of total battery life complete with quick charge bragging rights.

The earcups also rotate to lie flat and can fold upwards towards the headband for easier storage and portability, too.

The JBL LIVE 460NC will be available from March for £120 in your choice of black, blue, white or rose finishes.

MORE:

Read all our JBL reviews

Check out our best wireless headphones 2021 buyers' guide

See our pick of the best Apple AirPods alternatives 2021: budget to premium