The JBL Playlist can operate either as a standalone wireless speaker or connected to other JBL Google Cast speakers to form part of a larger multi-room system.

Available in a choice of black, blue or white finishes, the Playlist goes on sale in October, priced £150. And, to help set you up for streaming, JBL will bundle a free three-month subscription to Google Play with every speaker.

MORE: What is Google Cast? What speakers and TVs are available?

If you're looking for a 4K-ready soundbar to go with your new 4K Ultra HD TV, the new JBL SB450 soundbar features three HDCP 2.2 HDMI inputs for all your 4K sources, whether 4K Blu-ray player or set-top box.

The wall-mountable soundbar (a bracket is provided) also features its own wireless subwoofer, Bluetooth connectivity and special sound-processing technology designed to boost dialogue. You can also connect it to other wireless speakers in the JBL family via JBL Connect.

The SB450 costs £500 and goes on sale in October.

MORE: Best soundbars 2016

JBL has also taken the wraps off its latest E-Series headphones. The new range features five new wireless and wired models and a mix of in-, on- and over-ear designs. Prices start at £35 for the E15 in-ears, and rise to £100 for the Bluetooth-toting E55BT.

All Bluetooth models have controls for music playback and telephony built in to one of their ear cups. Battery life ranges from eight hours on the E25BT model to 20 hours on the E55BTs.

The E-Series goes on sale at the end of October, with all models available in black, blue, white or red finishes.

MORE: IFA 2016: news, highlights, best new products