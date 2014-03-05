Fresh from the recent launch of two Bluetooth headphones, Harman International-owned JBL has announced details of its brand new Authentics series of wireless speakers.

The L16 and L8 (pictured below) speakers are the first to incorporate Harman Clari-Fi technology – innovative new software that, according to JBL, restores 90 per cent of audio details lost in digital compression.

A combination of professional sound and vintage design, Authentics speakers incorporate AirPlay, DLNA and Bluetooth connectivity to stream audio from any wireless device.

The speakers' 24-bit, 96kHz digital signal path let you experience studio-quality audio, supporting the 96kHz sample rate compared with the 44.1kHz rate reproduced by CDs.

Six speakers contained in the JBL Authentics L16 (pictured below) are powered by six 50W amplifiers, with the unit housing a 25mm tweeter, a 2in mid range and a 5.25in woofer.

In the JBL Authentics L8, you'll find a powered two-way stereo speaker with a 25mm tweeter and a 10cm woofer. It also houses four 30W amplifiers to offer dynamic playback.

With both models, a free JBL Music app turns iOS and Android devices into a remote control. The L16 will be available in early March for £900, and the L8 in late March for £500.

by Pete Hayman

