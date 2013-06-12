ITV Player is now available as a paid-for app without advertisements on Apple iOS devices.

The new version of the app offers an upgrade at £3.99 a month, allowing viewers to watch the last 30 days of ITV's catch-up content across all its channels without ads, as well as a live simulcast of ITV3 and ITV4 via wi-fi and 3G.

ITV's catch-up content with ads and live simulcast of ITV1 and ITV2 remain part of the free ITV Player app, which is also available on Android devices.

When users update the app on their iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch they will be given the option to subscribe to ITV Player Premium for the ads-free service.

More: ITV Player adds live streaming and AirPlay to iOS app

James Micklethwait, Online Product Director, ITV says: "As part of ITV's ongoing Transformation Plan, a key priority for the online team is to drive new revenue streams by exploiting our content across multiple platforms, and the launch of the ad-free ITV Player app is a further step on that journey."

The announcement was made at The Future of Digital Entertainment Conference in London this morning. ITV made a decision to start charging micropayments for its ITV Player service back in 2011.

By Andy Clough

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+