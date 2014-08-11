BBC executive product manager Marcus Parnwell said the aim was to launch iPlayer on Xbox One "by the end of the year", having unveiled the updated version of the service – designed specifically "for a multiscreen world" – in March.

It comes as the corporation announced that iPlayer had been made available on even more smart TVs, Blu-ray players and set-top boxes – taking the total number of compatible devices to more than 1,200 (with a number of 2014 models among them).

In a blog post, Parnwell said this year's models from Bush, Philips, Samsung and Sony are among the latest devices to offer the new-look iPlayer. Owners can expect the changes to come into effect over the coming week.

MORE: BBC launches new iPlayer "for a multiscreen world"