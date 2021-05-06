iPhone 13 dummy unit shows bigger cameras, smaller notch

YouTuber Unbox Therapy has got hold of an iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit, which seems to have been put together based on leaked schematics. The unofficial (but well-made) model shows how the biggest iPhone 13 could look with a smaller notch and new camera module.

The video, which has racked up 1.4m views since it was posted on 4th May, compares the iPhone 13 Pro Max to the current iPhone 12 Pro Max. The two flagship phones look similar but the 13 Pro Max is thought to be 3mm thicker to accommodate its rumoured 120Hz display.

As for the cameras, the iPhone 13 is expected to sport Apple's best-ever telephoto zoom lenses, which is why the dummy unit sports a larger camera module. Larger lenses should theoretically capture more light, meaning better-quality photos.

On the front, the iPhone 13's notch is set to shrink, although it's not expected to disappear until the launch of the iPhone 14 in 2022. As you can see from the dummy model in the video, the notch could be much less intrusive, freeing up extra space for the status.

The notch is almost certain to hold FaceID but there's also talk of Apple adding a TouchID sensor under the iPhone 13 display. We could even see LiDAR depth-sensing tech rollout to the whole iPhone 13 range (it's currently only available on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max).

The iPhone 13 is expected to launch in September 2021, but we wouldn't count on a foldable iPhone making an appearance. Apple is said to be working on several prototypes, but these are only due out in 2023 according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

