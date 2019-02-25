Hi-fi furniture specialist Atacama expands into high-end cables

British engineering company Atacama Audio has won several What Hi-Fi? Awards over the years for its hi-fi racks and speaker stands - and now it’s expanding into cables.

Atacama was the official UK distributor for cable company Nordost for over 9 years, and apparently it learned a thing or two about cables in that time!

By the end of 2019, Atacama will have speaker cable and interconnect ranges but for now the cable journey commences with three power cables - the Spirit, Verve and Imperium.

The Spirit (£180-£320) is the entry-level model with silicone insulation and a pure silver-plated fuse. The Verve (£470-700) builds on that specification with a double silver-plated fuse and premium plug, while the Imperium (£950-1300) uses a double silver-plated fuse that has been cryogenically treated, as well as a Furutech connector.

The Spirit, Verve and Imperium power cables, which were demoed at The Bristol Hi-Fi Show last weekend and are available to order now, are available in 1.25m, 2m, 2.5m, 3m, 3.5m and 4m lengths, with each additional half metre costing an additional £30, £50 and £75 respective of the models.

MORE: The best of The Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2019