Galaxy Buds 2 Pro specs leak suggests Bluetooth 5.3, advanced noise-cancelling

A new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro specs leak tips Samsung's next wireless earbuds for advanced, "Intelligent" noise-cancelling tech.

The report by German news outlet WinFuture (via SamMobile) claims the successors to the Galaxy Bud Pro will boast a "significant 33dB reduction in ambient noise when the feature is active".

The leak is said to have come from "official marketing images and technical details", so it sounds legit. The new buds are due to be available in white, purple and "Zenith Grey" (pictured above).

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are tipped for a revised design, 10mm drivers and "studio-quality" sound. The latter is said to encompass 360 Audio – Samsung's answer to Apple's spatial audio – and HD Voice, which could enable clearer phone calls.

The leak goes on to reveal that Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be IPX7 water resistant, meaning they can survive for 30 minutes in up to 1m of fresh water. That mirrors the original Buds Pro.

Improvements in battery life are said to be minimal, too. Apparently, the new buds can last 8 hours on a single charge with ANC off – that's one hour more than the current Buds Pro. A five-minute charge is expected to deliver 55 minutes of playback.

The new buds are tipped to be some of the first in the world to support Bluetooth 5.3, which promises a stronger signal and a smoother streaming experience.

Samsung's attempts to come up with a solid rival to the Apple AirPods Pro have been hit and miss, and often disappointing in the sound department. Has the tech giant finally cracked it this time?

We should find out very soon – the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are due to be unveiled at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6pm AEST on Wednesday, 10th August. And the price? It's rumoured to be €229 (around £200 / $240 / AU$350).

