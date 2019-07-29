Freeview's mobile app is now available for Android smartphones

Freeview's app is a nifty way to watch live and on-demand TV shows on your phone. But while iOS users got access earlier this year, Android users were left out in the cold.

Thankfully, that's no longer the case. The Freeview app is now available from the Google Play Store, meaning that Android users can enjoy free telly on-the-go.

The app lets you stream live TV shows on BBC, ITV and Channel 4, as well as accessing on-demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, and UKTV Play. It's free to download and use – provided you have a TV license.

The Freeview app boasts a searchable 15 day TV guide plus recommendations in categories such as 'Comedy', 'Drama' and 'Kids', so it should appeal to bored children and bored commuters alike.

In fact, Freeview says the iOS version of the app has proved particularly popular with viewers who want to tune into BBC Breakfast and ITV’s Good Morning Britain on their way in to work.

If you've been counting down the days until you can get the Freeview app on your Android device, the wait is over. All you need is a device with Android 4.4 KitKat or above. All set? Let the binging begin.

