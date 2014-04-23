Trending

Elipson Audio Bridge adds wireless Bluetooth to Planet LW speakers

Elipson has brought new wireless connectivity to its famous Planet LW speakers, the Audio Bridge adding aptX Bluetooth, plus analogue and digital inputs

Elipson Audio Bridge

Elipson has announced a 'new and convenient connection hub' for its Planet LW speakers, which brings aptX Bluetooth wireless streaming, plus analogue and digital inputs.

The Elipson Audio Bridge costs £149 or can be bought together with the speakers. The Planet LW/Audio Bridge system costs £1399.

The Bridge connects to the powered Planet LW speakers wirelessly, promising "lossless 16/44 CD quality audio".

As well as aptX Bluetooth, the Bridge also has optical digital, RCA analogue and minijack 3.5mm inputs.

Standing just 36mm tall, the round device has a 160mm diameter and weighs 7.5kg, making it fairly easy to incorporate in to your system.

The Planet LW speakers meanwhile are 2-way speakers with a 6.5in mid-bass driver and a 25mm tweeter, and sport the famous, instantly recogisable Elipson design.

They're available in red, white or black and there are accessory options including a floor stand, wall mount and ceiling mount.

by Joe Cox

