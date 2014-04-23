Elipson has announced a 'new and convenient connection hub' for its Planet LW speakers, which brings aptX Bluetooth wireless streaming, plus analogue and digital inputs.

The Elipson Audio Bridge costs £149 or can be bought together with the speakers. The Planet LW/Audio Bridge system costs £1399.

The Bridge connects to the powered Planet LW speakers wirelessly, promising "lossless 16/44 CD quality audio".

As well as aptX Bluetooth, the Bridge also has optical digital, RCA analogue and minijack 3.5mm inputs.

MORE: Elipson Planet L review

Standing just 36mm tall, the round device has a 160mm diameter and weighs 7.5kg, making it fairly easy to incorporate in to your system.

The Planet LW speakers meanwhile are 2-way speakers with a 6.5in mid-bass driver and a 25mm tweeter, and sport the famous, instantly recogisable Elipson design.

They're available in red, white or black and there are accessory options including a floor stand, wall mount and ceiling mount.

MORE: Best Buys: Hi-Fi speakers

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook