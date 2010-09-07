You'll need a 'power sleeve' or 'power clip' for all the devices you want to charge, a mains supply for the myGrid itself, and then you're good to go.

Ensure the electrical contacts on the sleeve or clip are in direct contact with the pad's energised surface and watch as power is transferred from the pad's surface to your mobile device.

You can charge up to four devices on the pad and there are compatible sleeves and clips for iPhone and iPod Touch, miniUSB and microUSB machines, plus Nokia, BlackBerry and many more.

And as a smart touch, the myGrid automatically stops charging when the device in question is fully charged.

If you're smitten with the idea, you can even win one of five that Duracell is giving away – though you'll need a film script up your sleeve... Head to the 'Entangled' microsite to read more about the competition.

