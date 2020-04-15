Cyrus to host free 'Virtual Vinyl Day' livestream on Saturday

On Saturday (18th April), Cyrus is hosting a livestream on its YouTube channel that will see a number of audio engineers and hi-fi professionals talk about their appreciation of vinyl, music and (of course!) Cyrus products.

The one-and-a-half-hour 'Virtual Vinyl Day' stream, which will kickoff at 11am BST and is free to watch, will feature audio engineers Stuart Hawkes (Amy Winehouse, Ed Sheeran) and David Baron (Lenny Kravitz, Jade Bird), as well as hi-fi industry figures Peter Thomas (co-founder of PMC Loudspeakers), Bob Surgeoner (founder of Neat Acoustics), and Conrad Mas (founder of Avid HiFi). Cyrus’ own engineers and senior staff members and Banquet Records' Jon Tolley will also participate.

Cyrus' managing director, Simon Freethy, will hold a live Q&A, too, and viewers will have the opportunity to enter a competition to win a Cyrus One Cast streaming amplifier.

The Saturday online event acknowledges the original date of Record Store Day 2020, which has been postponed until 20th June due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The organisation behind Record Store Day has also announced a #RSDFillTheGap campaign to encourage vinyl lovers to still support their local record store this Saturday by pledging to purchase a record missing from their collection when the shops reopen, sharing their chosen record on social media using the hashtag.

So, Saturday's sorted: Cyrus livestream in the morning and #RSDFillTheGap activity in the afternoon. To round the day off right, perhaps the evening could be spent listening to a livestreamed gig or learning how a record makes a sound...

