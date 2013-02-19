It's time to play 'Spot the Speaker'.

Yes, to misquote REM, that's it in the corner: new from Danish company Cornered Audio, which unsurprisingly specialises in speakers designed to fit in corners, is the £350/pr C3, its most compact model yet.

Built to mount straight onto walls without a bracket, the speakers feed the cable fed through to the front-baffle terminals, which are covered by the grilles supplied, to allow flush-mounting

The C3s use an ultra-long-throw 10cm woofer and 25mm soft-dome tweeter to deliver a frequency response of 75Hz-25kHz. Nominal impedance is 8ohms, and sensitivity 86dB/W/m

The speaker, which is just over 37cm tall, can be mounted vertically as in the picture or horizontally, using just two screws, and is designed for use with amps of up to 80W (or 320W peak).

It's distributed in the UK by Karma-AV, and can be used as a main speaker pair in small rooms, or in larger rooms as a surround speaker for the company's larger C4 model, which sells for £500/pr.

All the Cornered Audio speakers are available in black or white – but then the white ones would have been even harder to spot in the picture!

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook