Copland launches CSA 100 hybrid integrated amplifier

Copland has introduced its latest hybrid integrated amplifier, the CSA 100.

When Copland releases a product, it's often worth taking notice. The small Danish specialist typically only launches a new model once every few years, and its last big reveal, the Copland CTA408 integrated valve amplifier, gained a glowing five star review in our review. The arrival a brand new hybrid integrated valve amp - a mere 16 months after the CTA408's release - is therefore a pretty big deal.

Essentially, the CSA100 amplifier comprises a solid-stage, 100-per-channel current feedback power stage, fed by a double-triode tube preamplifier – a fusion of valve and solid circuit design which promises to deliver the best of both technologies.

For vinyl enthusiasts, the CSA100 has a built-in phono stage for MM or high-output moving coil cartridges. It also boasts three pairs of unbalanced RCA and one pair of balanced XLR analogue inputs, in addition to one coaxial and three optical inputs. Also fed by the ES9018 Reference 32-bit DAC chips is a USB input. Want to play music from a source wirelessly through the Copland? Bluetooth aptX is an optional extra.

The Copland CSA 100 is available now in the UK, priced at £3498. If past Copland performance is anything to go by, you haven't heard the last of it.

