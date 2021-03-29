Cleer Audio Enduro ANC headphones boast 60 hours of noise-cancelling playback

Cleer Audio has announced the follow up to last year's super long life Enduro 100 over-ear headphones. The San Diego-based company's new Enduro ANC headphones claim an impressive 60 hours of playback with noise-cancelling and Bluetooth engaged – around two to three times more than is typically offered by the class leaders.

And if you make it through 60 hours of listening and still want more, a quick five minutes of charging via USB-C should give you two further hours of battery life.

Cleer says the new model has been designed in response to customer frustration at not being able to use power-draining features like noise-cancelling for long haul journeys without keeping a charging cable handy.

The company has achieved this feat of power management courtesy of a close industry relationship with Qualcomm, allowing it to become one of the first brands to implement Qualcomm’s new QCC5126 chip.

In addition, to blocking out noise up to 30dB, Cleer's Enduro ANC offers customizable noise cancelling levels based on your ambient surroundings to optimise the balance between limiting unwanted noise and audio performance. Using Cleer's 'Connect' app, users can adjust settings for specific situations, such as travelling by aeroplane, working in a cafe or walking outdoors.

Designed with long listening sessions in mind, the Enduro over-ears are made from lightweight, high grade moulded plastic with a flexible headband and memory foam earpads.

The headphones feature Google Fast Pair 2.0, Bluetooth AAC and aptX HD, while the 40mm drivers utilise Cleer’s patented Ironless technology, which promises a bold and articulate sound.

The Enduro ANC comes in navy or light grey and are available now for £149/$149.

