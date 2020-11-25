Cambridge Audio adds Edge M monoblock power amplifier to its flagship Edge series

British audio specialist Cambridge Audio has just unveiled a new monoblock power amplifier, a fresh addition to the firm's high-end Edge series.

The new Edge M takes the principle designs of the existing Edge W power amplifier (while we've not had the pleasure, the Edge A integrated amp received a glowing five-star review from us over the summer, as did the Edge NQ pre-amp and network streamer soon after launch) and applies it to a monoblock design, promising double the power and a "more faithful, dynamic sound with less distortion".

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

The minimal design includes the Edge series’ trademark curved extruded aluminium front and floating top plate across both boxes. Balanced and unbalanced inputs are provided along with speaker outputs, and underneath the calm exterior, Cambridge Audio assures users they're getting some extraordinary audio engineering.

Edge M promises to retain the characteristic clarity and musical depth of its Edge W stereo counterpart but, because each unit drives a single speaker, the power output is doubled to 200W RMS into 8 Ohms.

With twice the power, Edge M boasts more effortless dynamics and less distortion, both per channel and between the channels. Since it is also fully balanced from input to output, Cambridge Audio states that is "immune from noise" too.

As with the Edge W, Cambridge Audio's engineers have worked hard to minimise the number of components in the Edge M’s signal path, ensuring there are fewer barriers between you and the music you love. The firm's unique Class XA amplification format (used in Edge A and Edge W amplifiers) is also found in Edge M. Why? Cambridge Audio states that Class XA amplification technology offers the sound quality of a Class A design, but is more efficient as it produces less heat, and shifts the crossover point out of audible range. The result? A cleaner sound.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio )

Edge M uses an opposing symmetry twin toroidal transformer design, which should cancel out stray electromagnetic interference while at the same time maintaining power and a consistent tonality, even at loud volumes.

As you'd expect, the Edge M monoblock power amplifier is designed to partner perfectly with other Edge components in Cambridge Audio’s Edge series, such as the versatile Edge NQ preamplifier and network streamer (a product which we awarded five stars to under intense review).

The Edge series was originally unveiled in 2018 – a three-strong flagship range to celebrate Cambridge Audio’s 50-year history. The series boasts the company’s most transparent-sounding and accomplished products to date. All Edge series products are now available to buy online directly, from CambridgeAudio.com.

Get ready for pricing then. Cambridge Audio Edge M monoblock power amplifier is priced at £3,999 / $4,000 / €4,499 (around AU$7260, although prices for this region are yet to be confirmed) and it will be available in December 2020.

