Designed for use as a stereo pair or as part of a multichannel system, the iO2 is a compact satellite speaker with a 13cm Duocell mid/bass driver and 25mm rigid dome tweeter.

Its 16cm spherical enclosure is attached to a wooden stand finished in wild cherry, mounted on a metal base (right). An alternative 'multi-function' base enables shelf or wall mounting.

The satellite speakers can be used in conjunction with the Santorin 25 (£799) or Santorin 30 (£2700) subwoofers, finished in matching piano black.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook