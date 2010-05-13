The MiniStation HD-PXT will store digital images, music, video and other files, and includes Picasa software from Google to help you organise and edit photos and movies.

It connects via USB to any PC or Mac, and comes with Buffalo Tools software that offers TurboPC and Turbo Copy to increase file transfer and copy speeds by up to 2x that of standard USB 2.0 portable hard drives.

If you want the 1TB model it's only available in gloss black, but smaller capacity 320GB and 500GB models are also available in red and white.

