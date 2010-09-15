Trending

BSkyB set to close Bravo and Channel One

Closure of former cable channels will pave the way for extra investment in Living TV

Channel One

Channel One was rebranded from its previous name Virgin 1 when Sky bought Virgin Media Television for £160m earlier this year.

It was decided that Channel One was too similar to Sky3, which it sits alongside as a free-to-air channel on Freeview. BSkyB is also understood to have jettisoned Bravo, which launched as a cable channel in 1985, because it reaches a similar demographic to Sky1.

Instead, the satellite broadcaster will boost Living TV's programming budget by 25%. Living TV (formerly Virgin Media Television) is home to shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Britain's Next Top Model and Sons of Anarchy.

