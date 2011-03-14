The UK's biggest broadband providers are to clarify their policies on how they slow down users' connections to maintain their network performance, according to the BBC.

BT, Virgin Media and Sky are among those who will publish details of their traffic management policies in an attempt to explain why they need to vary broadband connection speeds.

Critics claim the practice will lead to a two-tier internet where some services pay for faster access to their sites.

A code of practice has been drawn up by the Broadband Stakeholder Group, which represents most of the UK's large internet service providers (ISPs).

Once it comes into effect, users will be able to view a breakdown of how and when their connection is restricted.

