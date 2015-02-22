REL's spotlight is on its new high-end 212SE. It is a 1000W subwoofer with twin 12in drivers, which use REL's lightweight Continuous Cast Alloy cones. It also has two 12in passive radiator: one down-firing, one rear-firing.

Inside, there is a receiver for wireless connectivity, though you'd need to purchase REL's optional wireless transmitter.

You'll need "only a little over 1.5 sq ft of floor space", with the sub measuring 32x17x20in (hwd).

Its glossy finish is available in white and piano black.

The REL 212SE will hit shelves in April, with an asking price of £2750.