At the heart of the Cyrus demo is this, the Stereo 200 power amp, which combines a custom engineered power supply with a new Cyrus-developed Class D output stage.

The company claims a 2 x 200W power output to deliver "deep bass control and a huge soundstage". It's all housed in the familiar Cyrus die-cast aluminium chassis.

Here at the show Cyrus is demonstrating the Stereo 200 with its Stream XP streamer, preamp and DAC.

What's not on show is the expected replacement for the Lyric 09 all-in-one streaming system, which we voted Best music system £1500+ in our 2014 Awards. We know it's currently in development, and hope to see a finished version at the Munich High End Show in May.