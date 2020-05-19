Bowers & Wilkins Australia is offering a free upgrade with home cinema bundles

For a limited time Bowers & Wilkins Australia is offering Australian consumers the opportunity to build their dream home cinema system with a no-charge upgrade to 7.1 channels, when they purchase a 5.1 channel speaker system.

“We’re giving buyers the unique opportunity to transform their system by stepping up to 7.1-channel surround sound with an extra set of bookshelf or in-ceiling speakers, thereby guaranteeing even-more immersive movie and music experiences,” said John Martin of Bowers & Wilkins Australia.

“For example, if you purchase the incredible 702 Home Theatre System, you will be able to choose a pair of 706 bookshelf speakers or CCM 7.5 S2 in-ceiling speakers, valued at AU$1,999 for no extra charge. If you purchase the compact but powerful MT50 Mini Theatre package (AU$2,599 RRP) you will receive an extra pair of M1 or CCM664 speakers, valued at AU$700, free of charge.”

This offer is only available until 30 June 2020, only available from participating Bower & Wilkins retailers, and only available with 5.1 Packages from B&W’s 700 Series, 600 Series and Mini Theatre Series.

Visit the B&W Facebook page for more information or call B&W Australia on (02) 9196 8990. Offer ends June 30, 2020.