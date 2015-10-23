This week YouTube announced a new subscription service (YouTube Red), HTC revealed its latest smartphone (the One A9) and a new development may mean that we could see a 3D audio format fit for broadcast streams in the near future.

Reviews-wise, our test rooms were overflowing with products and services. We had a look at BBC's iPlayer service, had a blast with Tannoy's HTS-101 XP surround package and were stunned by Naim's ND5 XS streamer.

And don't forget, Awards night is only three days (and four nights) away…

MORE: What Hi-Fi? Deals of the week

MORE: SPECTRE - film review

MORE: 9 of the most memorable Sony winners

MORE: From CRT to VHS: the tech that got left behind

MORE: Behind the scenes at the Dynaudio speaker factory

MORE: A brief history of What Hi-Fi? Awards magazine covers

News

YouTube Red ad-free subscription service launches for videos and music

Launching next week, YouTube Red is the new service that will cover a range of video, music, gaming and original content.

For £9.99 per month you can access the service on any device, and you'll be able to watch content without adverts as well having the ability to download content via offline playback.

YouTube Red launches on 28th October for £9.99 a month on Android devices and £12.99 on iOS.

READ MORE: YouTube Red ad-free subscription service launches for videos and music

HTC One A9 launches with new camera features and slimmer design

HTC has announced a new phone, the One A9.

The phone won't replace the One M9; instead it will sit alongside it. The A9 bears all the hallmarks of a premium phone with 5in Full HD AMOLED screen, a 13MP camera, along with the option of expanding the internal storage up to 2TB thanks to a SD card slot.

It'll be available in the UK from the beginning of November.

MORE: HTC One A9 launches with new camera features and slimmer design

READ MORE: HTC One A9 hands-on

3D sound format approved for TV and radio broadcasts

The International Telecomunication Union (ITU) has announced a new audio format that means we could have 3D audio in the not so distant future.

Called Recommendation ITU-R BS.2088-0, it'll allow for "object, channel and scene-based audio" to be transmitted in one audio file, but you'll need a big amount of bandwidth to handle it if, or perhaps when, the audio format arrives in homes.

READ MORE: 3D sound format approved for TV and radio broadcasts

More news

TEAC unveils two new high-res audio components

Bose adds Bluetooth and a more affordable speaker to its SoundTouch multi-room range

Apple Music hits 6.5 million paid-up users

Libratone unveils new Zipp and Zipp Mini wireless speakers

YouView to arrive on Sony Android TVs on 4th November

Reviews

"BBC iPlayer, in our opinion, is currently best catch-up service in the world"

BBC iPlayer

Is there a catch-up service better than BBC iPlayer? Not for us there isn't.

The latest iteration of the service shows how good it is with offline playback, a neat interface and a large collection of recent content available.

And it's all for free (if you don't watch live programmes). What could be better than that?

Read the full BBC iPlayer review

"It’s a fantastic-sounding package, as practical as ever and one of the best of its kind we’ve come across"

Tannoy HTS-101 XP

Tannoy has had great success in the past with its HTS-101 surround package and has decided to update the 101. It doesn't disappoint.

The revisions are minor but effective, the sound conveying the detail, clarity and texture of a soundtrack with great success. The integration of the sub is also fantastic.

If you're looking for a relatively inexpensive surround package, this Tannoy hits the spot.

Read the full Tannoy HTS-101 XP review

"The ND5 XS has an effortless quality to it, and given the appropriate partnering equipment, it flourishes"

Naim ND5 XS

Naim has been in the streaming business for some time and the ND5 XS is a great example of the company's talents.

It's easy to use, can support up to 24-bit/192kHz; its presentation is incredibly well-balanced and dynamic.

Whatever kind of music you throw at the ND5, it'll handle without complaint. It's a truly high-end streamer.

Read the full Naim ND5 XS review

More reviews

AKG Y50BT

Apple iPad mini 4

AKG N60 NC

Philips 32PFT5500

HTC One A9 hands-on

Denon CEOL Piccolo N4

Chord Clearway

Yamaha RX-V379

Ruark Audio R2 Mk3