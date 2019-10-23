Best Buy battles Amazon with free next-day delivery for the holiday season

US retailer Best Buy is offering "about 99 per cent" of its customers free next-day delivery on "thousands" of products, now and throughout the holiday season – which is good news for those wanting a speedy service on their Black Friday and Cyber Monday buys.

Plenty of consumer electronics, from tablets to headphones, are included, although as specified on BestBuy.com there is a $35 minimum purchase to qualify for free next-day delivery, and bigger items such as 51in+ 4K TVs qualify only for standard local delivery. The service is available in 42 US metro cities for orders placed before 3pm local time (or 2 pm on Sundays) between Sundays and Fridays. Note, Sunday deliveries are not available, and there could be restrictions during Thanksgiving week.

For shoppers who live outside of those areas, or who have picked a non-qualifying product, Best Buy is still offering free standard delivery, no minimum spend required.

